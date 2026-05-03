All arrangements in place for vote counting, says Tamil Nadu CEO Patnaik

Elections to 234 Assembly segments were held in the state on April 23.

The incumbent DMK regime has fought big to retain power, and its archrival AIADMK has slogged to win power after five years as the principal opposition party. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK's entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman's NTK is another factor in the polls.

The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM with the postal ballot counting and at 8.30 AM, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will commence. Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel which includes officials, and micro-observers on vote-counting duty and police have been deployed.

Polling was held on April 23 in all the 75,064 polling stations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. For the purpose of counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 234 counting halls have been arranged.