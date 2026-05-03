Another India-linked LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid blockades

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, Sarv Shakti, carrying around 45,000 tonnes of LPG commonly used as cooking fuel, was tracked moving into the Gulf of Oman after passing near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands on Saturday, according to ship-tracking data.

The vessel is believed to be en route to India. Sarv Shakti, a very large gas carrier, has previously operated on routes between the Persian Gulf and Indian ports.

It is currently broadcasting its Indian destination and crew details, a safety protocol widely adopted by vessels navigating the region since the outbreak of conflict involving Iran.