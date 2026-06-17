What are the top headlines of today, June 17, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 17, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Sivaganga 'custodial torture' victim Aakash cremated after 102 days following Madras HC order
The body of R Aakash (26), whose death triggered allegations of custodial torture and protests in Sivaganga district, was cremated by police at the Thathaneri crematorium in Madurai on Wednesday, 102 days after his death.
2) Iran will reopen Strait of Hormuz, can sell oil freely under deal with US, according to leaks
Iran will immediately take steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once a tentative deal with the US to end the war is signed and will be allowed to sell its oil without restrictions, according to leaked copies of an interim agreement that officials say broadly matches the document.
3) India's exports hit record USD 863 billion in FY 26 amid West Asia turmoil and US tariffs: Official
Despite global trade disruptions stemming from the West Asia conflict and the imposition of US tariffs, India's exports reached a record high of USD 863 billion in Financial Year 2025-26, a senior Commerce Ministry official said on Wednesday.
4) Telegram's Durov alleges Reliance link to India ban push; industry source calls claim 'fake news'
Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday alleged that Reliance may have been involved in efforts to ban the messaging platform in India and accused an affiliate of disrupting Telegram's internet access outside the country, claims that an industry source dismissed as "fake news" based on confusion between two separate Reliance group companies.
5) Telegram moves Delhi HC against govt's temporary ban order
Telegram on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against a government order to temporarily restrict access to the messaging app ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 re-examination.
6) Akhilesh trashes Rajbhar's claim of split in Samajwadi Party, says it remains strong
Dismissing Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's claim of an impending split in the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the party remained strong and it was the BJP which had a history of “engineering” defections through inducements and pressure.
7) G7 leaders back Trump's plan to end Iran war that faces scepticism at home
Leaders at the Group of Seven summit on Wednesday threw their support behind US President Donald Trump's tentative agreement with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and further extend a shaky ceasefire -- even though he's offered scant specificity about how that would be implemented.
8) Bodies of two Indian seafarers killed in US attack on vessel last week repatriated
Bodies of two of the three Indian seafarers who were killed in a US strike on a vessel off the Oman coast were repatriated to the country on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
9) Sri Lanka anti graft commission arrests ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by the country's anti-graft commission on Wednesday on corruption charges.
10) Justice Narasimha-led bench to hear plea concerning NEET-UG in July: SC
A bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha will hear in July a plea challenging the decision to conduct NEET-UG 2026 re-test, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday.