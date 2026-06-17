Sivaganga custodial death victim Aakash cremated after 102 days following Madras HC order

MADURAI: The body of R Aakash (26), whose death triggered allegations of custodial torture and protests in Sivaganga district, was cremated by police at the Thathaneri crematorium in Madurai on Wednesday, 102 days after his death.
Police carried out the cremation following directions from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Before the final rites, Aakash's parents were allowed to pay their last respects to their son.
The body had remained in a mortuary for more than 100 days as the family refused to receive it, insisting that all 16 police personnel allegedly involved in the incident be arrested.
While hearing the matter earlier this week, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court warned that police could proceed with the burial if the family continued to refuse to claim the body.
The court observed that the body could not be kept indefinitely and directed the authorities to take appropriate action.
Aakash, a Scheduled Caste youth from Manamadurai, died in March following alleged custodial torture.
Police had claimed that Aakash, a history-sheeter, sustained injuries after falling from a bridge while attempting to evade arrest and later died during treatment.
However, his family alleged that police personnel took him to a secluded location and assaulted him, causing severe injuries. The incident led to protests in Sivaganga district and a CB-CID investigation.
Several police personnel were suspended and the case was later altered to include murder charges.