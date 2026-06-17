Telegram's CEO alleges Reliance link to India ban push; source terms it 'fake news' confusing separate Reliance groups

He further said he would not be surprised if "Reliance/WhatsApp" were behind lobbying efforts to ban Telegram in India.

"Network operators are advised to reject unauthorised BGP announcements from Reliance (AS18101) to prevent route hijacks and ensure stable Internet access for their users," he said. "Such abuse of global Internet routing is alarming. I wouldn't be surprised if Reliance/ WhatsApp were also behind the recent lobbying effort to ban Telegram in India."

A senior telecom industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Durov appeared to have conflated two separate companies -- Reliance Communications and Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio.