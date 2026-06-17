Sri Lanka anti graft commission arrests ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son

Yoshitha arrived at the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in response to a summons issued by the Commission to appear before investigators regarding the matter.

Yoshitha is the second among Mahinda Rajapaksa's three sons.

The CIABOC has outlined the reasons behind the arrest of former Sri Lanka Navy officer Yoshitha, saying the case relates to alleged irregularities in his recruitment and training process.