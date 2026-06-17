India's exports hit record USD 863 billion in FY 26 amid West Asia turmoil and US tariffs: Official

"This has been a very difficult year, from US tariffs to West Asia crises, but despite that, we have proved that India is very resilient as far as the export ecosystem is concerned. India's total exports reached an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26," said Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ajay Bhadoo.

Bhadoo was speaking at the Outreach Programme: 12 years of achievements and progress of SEZs of Gujarat & vision of future" in Ahmedabad.

He said India's overall exports have nearly doubled from approximately USD 441 billion to USD 863 billion over the last decade, led by sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, electronics, pharmaceuticals, gems & jewellery, and chemicals.