Justice Narasimha-led bench to hear plea concerning NEET-UG in July: SC

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.

On Wednesday, a plea seeking quashing of the decision to re-conduct the NEET-UG 2026 came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana.