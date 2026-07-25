What are the top headlines of today, July 25, 2026 ?

1) CJP withdraws protest after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister amid nationwide protests over NEET paper leak

The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday withdrew its agitation over the NEET issue after the government accepted all demands of the outfit, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

2) Russian, Ukrainian officials report 11 dead in latest attacks

Ukrainian forces attacked tourist resorts in the partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, killing eight people, Moscow-installed officials said on Saturday, while authorities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region said a Russian drone strike killed three people.

3) ICC chief prosecutor removed from post over sexual misconduct allegations

The International Criminal Court voted to remove the global tribunal's chief prosecutor on Friday, nearly two years after sexual misconduct allegations against him first emerged, the court's oversight body announced.

4) Rajasthan steps up surveillance as 2 deceased girls' reports test positive for Chandipura virus

Rajasthan's health department has intensified surveillance and stepped up vector-control measures in Dungarpur, Sirohi and adjoining areas after reports confirmed that two girls from the state, who died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat, had tested positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV).

5) Wangchuk alleges harassment at Safdarjung before shift to Medanta; hospital clarifies

Activist Sonam Wangchuk released a video on YouTube late Friday night, recounting his experience over the past few days and sharing a clip of what transpired as he was leaving the Safdarjung Hospital after the Delhi High Court allowed him to be shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

6) Ramadoss bows out of politics at 88, says Anbumani will carry forward; GK Mani skips event

7) Tamil Nadu clears land acquisition for Mannargudi–Pattukkottai rail line, raising hopes for Delta connectivity

The TVK-led coalition government has taken a significant step towards reviving one of the Delta region’s long-pending railway projects by granting administrative sanction for land acquisition for the proposed Mannargudi–Pattukkottai broad gauge railway line, a move expected to strengthen connectivity and improve transport infrastructure in Thanjavur district.

8) More health workers strike as Ebola cases in Congo near 3,000, including over 1,300 deaths

Health workers at an Ebola treatment centre in eastern Congo went on strike Saturday over payment issues, disrupting care for patients in the epicenter of the country's rapidly growing outbreak.

9) US court rejects Trump administration bid to revive USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee

A US federal appeals court has refused to stay a lower court order striking down the Trump administration's decision to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

10) Assam flood condition remains grim; 61 dead, over 7.05 lakh affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday even as the water level has started to recede in some parts, while 61 people have died of the deluge and over 7.05 lakh people are affected in nine districts, officials said.

11) Diksha lone Indian to make the cut at Women’s Scottish Open

Diksha Dagar compiled one-over 73 in the second round and was the only Indian to make the cut at the Women's Scottish Open.