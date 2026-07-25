CJP calls off 36-day NEET protest after Centre accepts all demands

NEW DELHI: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday withdrew its agitation over the NEET issue after the government accepted all demands of the outfit, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
The announcement came following talks between the two sides soon after Pradhan said on X that he has sent his resignation to the prime minister.
Union Minister JP Nadda said the government will give "honourable compensation" within rules to the families of the students who committed suicide after the NEET test cancellation and ensure withdrawal of all FIRs registered against the protesters.
"As the government accepted all our demands, we call off our protests with immediate effect. We appeal everyone to go back home peacefully," CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das said at a joint press conference with Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
The CJP has led a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.
The agitation has galvanised thousands of students in protests across the country and has been supported by major opposition parties.