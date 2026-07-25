Rajasthan steps up surveillance as 2 deceased girls' reports test positive for Chandipura virus

The deceased include a six-year-old girl from Ratanpura village in Dungarpur district and a two-year-old girl from Sirohi district. They died at hospitals in Gujarat, with their infections confirmed by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, officials said.

Chandipura virus is an emerging vector-borne pathogen that primarily affects children aged below 15. It causes fever, flu-like symptoms and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The virus belongs to the Vesiculovirus genus of the Rhabdoviridae family and is transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.