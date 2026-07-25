Rajasthan steps up surveillance as 2 deceased girls' reports test positive for Chandipura virus

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's health department has intensified surveillance and stepped up vector-control measures in Dungarpur, Sirohi and adjoining areas after reports confirmed that two girls from the state, who died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat, had tested positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV).
The deceased include a six-year-old girl from Ratanpura village in Dungarpur district and a two-year-old girl from Sirohi district. They died at hospitals in Gujarat, with their infections confirmed by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, officials said.
Chandipura virus is an emerging vector-borne pathogen that primarily affects children aged below 15. It causes fever, flu-like symptoms and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The virus belongs to the Vesiculovirus genus of the Rhabdoviridae family and is transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.
Following the confirmation, health teams visited the affected villages, screened children below 15 years of age for symptoms and carried out insecticide spraying and fogging to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to officials, the six-year-old girl from Ratanpura died on July 15 and a lab report confirmed on July 23 that she was suffering from the virus.
A health department official said that health teams surveyed 75 households in Ratanpura village and screened children for symptoms, but no suspected case has been found so far.
A two-year-old girl from Sirohi died while undergoing treatment in Gujarat a few days back. After receiving information, the department launched a survey and vector-control drive in Siyawa and nearby tribal hamlets.
Health teams surveyed nearly 600 households in localities and special health screening of children below 15 years of age was conducted.
However, no suspected Chandipura virus case has been detected in the area so far, officials said.