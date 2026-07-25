Diksha lone Indian to make the cut at Women’s Scottish Open

With rounds 74-73 she is 3-over and tied 35th with two more rounds to go.

Pranavi Urs (84-71) with a 13-shot difference between her rounds was 11-over and missed the cut as did Avani Prashanth (80-77).

The cut fell at +6 with 65 players making it through to the weekend in Scotland.

Diksha had three birdies on the second, seventh and the 14th but also dropped shots on the third, sixth, 13th and the 15th.

Currently inside Top-10 of the LET Order of Merit, Diksha needs a strong result to make it to the AIG Women’s Open, a Major for women next week.