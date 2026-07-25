Wangchuk alleges harassment at Safdarjung before shift to Medanta; hospital clarifies

However, the Safdarjung Hospital has said that the video was recorded before its administration received the written order of the high court.

Delhi Police on July 18 forcefully shifted Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at the Jantar Mantar, where he had been on a hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP’s demands for accountability for paper leaks and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, among others.