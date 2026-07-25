Tamil Nadu clears land acquisition for Mannargudi–Pattukkottai rail line, raising hopes for Delta connectivity

A Government Order issued by the State government has approved the acquisition of 107.13 hectares of land across Nadiyammapuram and 14 other villages in Pattukkottai taluk. The acquisition includes 89.49 hectares of patta land, comprising 24.06 hectares of wetland, 58.13 hectares of dry land, 6.64 hectares of manavari land and 0.65 hectares of ryot manai, besides the transfer of 17.63 hectares of government poramboke land under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997.

The order also provides for the creation of 13 temporary posts, including a Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition), survey officials, revenue inspectors and supporting staff, to expedite the acquisition process. The Thanjavur District Revenue Officer has been appointed as the Land Acquisition Officer, while Southern Railway will bear the entire establishment cost.

“The proposal has been approved after examining the recommendations of the District Collector and the Commissioner of Land Administration,” the government said in the GO.