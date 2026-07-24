What are the top headlines of today, July 24, 2026 ?

1) Union Cabinet approves draft bill for stricter punishments in paper leak cases

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this effect, official sources said.

2) Paper leak protest: SC to hear pleas alleging police excesses on students on July 27

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on July 27 two separate petitions alleging police excesses on students protesting NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities.

3) Senthilbalaji surrenders before Principal Sessions Court in horse-trading case

Former DMK minister Senthilbalaji was granted conditional anticipatory bail in the alleged conspiracy case linked to an attempt to destabilise the TVK government and has been directed to appear before the Triplicane police twice a day until further orders.

4) Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking NIA probe into CJP's Parliament march

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe by the NIA or any "specialised agency" into the Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament on July 20 to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and other related issues.

5) Tamil Nadu, Karnataka CMs to meet over Cauvery issue after 14-year gap

In a significant political initiative to address the long-pending Cauvery river water dispute, including the contentious Mekedatu dam project, the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are set to hold talks next month in an effort to find a negotiated solution outside the courtroom.

6) 13 dead, two injured as falling boulders crush moving vehicle in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

Thirteen people were killed while two others had a narrow escape after massive boulders from a nearby hill suddenly fell onto a moving taxi on the Udaipur-Pangi road in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Spiti on Friday, police said.

7) 22,000 people relocated, 1,200 rescued as heavy rains lash Gujarat, cause flood-like situation

Around 1,200 stranded people have been rescued and more than 22,000 residents relocated to safer places as heavy showers battered a large part of south Gujarat, where Umbergaon taluka in Valsad district received 1,200 mm rains in 36 hours, officials said on Thursday.

8) US slaps 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from India over forced labour concerns

9) Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, resigned on Friday, two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

10) Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali to spearhead Indian challenge in Chess Olympiad