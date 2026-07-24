Tamil Nadu, Karnataka CMs to meet over Cauvery issue after 14-year gap

Confirming the proposed meeting, Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart DK Shivakumar are expected to meet during the first week of August to discuss unresolved inter-State water issues.

Official sources said the meeting is likely to be held on August 3, although the date is yet to be formally announced by either government.

The proposed meeting assumes significance as it would be the first direct political engagement between the Chief Ministers of the two States on the Cauvery issue in 14 years.