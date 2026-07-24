Paper leak protest: SC to hear pleas alleging police excesses on students on July 27

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear the PILs after the matter was mentioned before it.

"Police is using excessive force against the students," Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said. "The court stands between us and the police." Urging the apex court to list the pleas for hearing, he said there was urgency in the matter as this was happening on a daily basis.