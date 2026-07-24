22,000 people relocated, 1,200 rescued as heavy rains lash Gujarat, cause flood-like situation

"So far, more than 12,000 people have been taken to safer places in Valsad and over 10,000 in Navsari. More than 50 people have been rescued in Navsari district who were stranded at different places, and over 200 in Valsad," Makwana told reporters.

Around 1,200 people were rescued in Umbergaon taluka, he said earlier.

All rivers in Valsad, Navsari and Surat are in spate, flooding nearby areas and villages.

Chikhli and Khergam talukas in Navsari district received 800 and 650 mm rainfall, respectively, in 36 hours since 6 am on Wednesday, according to SEOC.

Apart from south Gujarat districts, Ahmedabad and Kheda districts were also lashed by downpour on Thursday. Dholka taluka of Ahmedabad received 339 mm rainfall in 12 hours ended 6 am, SEOC data showed.

Ahmedabad was battered by heavy rains, resulting in water-logging in many housing societies and roads. People were stranded in traffic jams in the city which received more than 225 mm of rainfall.

Tapi and Dangs were two other districts that were also pummelled by intense showers. As many as 23 taluka in these districts recorded over 200 mm rainfall in just 12 hours on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a "red alert" (heavy to extremely heavy showers) for districts of Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dangs, Narmada, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal and Dahod, and an "orange alert" (heavy to very heavy rain) for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Bharuch, Anand and Kheda districts till Friday.