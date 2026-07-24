Senior DMK leader Senthilbalaji granted bail in TVK MLA horse-trading case

CHENNAI: Former DMK minister Senthilbalaji was granted conditional anticipatory bail in the alleged conspiracy case linked to an attempt to destabilise the TVK government and has been directed to appear before the Triplicane police twice a day until further orders.
The Triplicane police had registered a case against Senthilbalaji, his brother Ashok Kumar and others, alleging that they conspired to topple the TVK government by attempting to negotiate with TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai Assembly constituency.
Earlier, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar, directing both to appear before the Triplicane police station every morning and evening.
Subsequently, the duo approached the Madras High Court seeking protection from alleged police harassment. During the hearing, the court questioned how they could seek such protection without surrendering despite having secured anticipatory bail. The petitions were dismissed.
Following the High Court proceedings, Senthilbalaji appeared before the Chennai Principal Sessions Court on Friday (July 24) and executed the required bail bond. The court then formally confirmed the conditional bail and directed him to comply with the earlier conditions.
As per the order, Senthilbalaji must appear in person at the Triplicane police station and sign the station register at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm every day from Saturday (July 25) until further orders from the court.