Senior DMK leader Senthilbalaji granted bail in TVK MLA horse-trading case

The Triplicane police had registered a case against Senthilbalaji, his brother Ashok Kumar and others, alleging that they conspired to topple the TVK government by attempting to negotiate with TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja, representing the Uthangarai Assembly constituency.

Earlier, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to Senthilbalaji and Ashok Kumar, directing both to appear before the Triplicane police station every morning and evening.