13 dead, two injured as falling boulders crush moving vehicle in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The deceased included a six-month-old infant. Fifteen people were on board in the SUV which was on its way from Kullu to Killar when large boulders suddenly crashed onto the vehicle, completely crushing it.

Following the impact, the rear section of the vehicle caught fire. Bystanders and Army personnel present at the spot attempted to extinguish the flames. Videos of the incident have also surfaced, showing the vehicle reduced to wreckage and engulfed in fire.

Confirming the incident Bharmour MLA Janak Raj told the PTI that 13 of the 15 occupants have died while two individuals who jumped out of the vehicle survived.

He urged the Deputy Commissioners of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti to expedite relief and rescue operations. Police and rescue teams have reached the site.

According to the preliminary information, the passengers had been stranded at Tindi because the Udaipur-Killar road was closed the previous day. They set off for Pangi on Friday after the road reopened, but met with the accident. However, their identities have not yet been officially confirmed.