What are the top headlines of today, July 13, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (July 13, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Fire at a music bar in Bangkok kills at least 27 people
A huge fire tore through a music bar in Bangkok overnight, killing at least 27 people and leaving 25 hospitalised in critical condition in the Thai capital's most deadly blaze in 17 years.
2. US and Iran vie for Strait of Hormuz, waterway key to global energy supplies, in latest attacks
The United States and Iran each asserted Monday they controlled the Strait of Hormuz after a weekend of attacks stretching across the wider Middle East, further threatening any diplomacy to end the war.
3. DVAC chief Arun transferred; IG Maheshwari takes charge
In a surprise move, ADGP A Arun has been shifted from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and posted as Director of Police Academy.
4. Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order banning cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court order that had directed a ban on the slaughter of cows and calves across Tamil Nadu, including during Bakrid, according to media reports.
5. Tamil writer Poomani, author of 'Vekkai' adapted as 'Asuran', passes away at 79; CM Vijay orders State honours
Poomani alias Pulithurai Manickavasagam, the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer who gave voice to rural lives especially from the arid regions of South Tamil Nadu, passed away following health complications on Sunday (July 12) night, leaving the Tamil literary world mourning the loss of one of its most influential voices. He was 79.
6. Four including minor held for hacking man to death in Tirunelveli
Four people, including a minor, were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged murder of a 38-year-old man near here, police said.
7. Jharkhand man stabs, strangles 12-year-old nephew over suspicion of his mother practising witchcraft
A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 12-year-old nephew in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday by stabbing and strangling him over suspicion that the child's mother was practising witchcraft, as a result of which his wife was experiencing miscarriages, police said.
8. Telangana: POCSO case accused who allegedly killed 6 people dies by suicide
A 35-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing six persons in neighbouring Rangareddy district, was found dead on Monday with police suspecting that he committed suicide.
9. Retail inflation inches up to 4.38 pc in May: Govt data
Retail inflation inched up to 4.38 per cent in June compared to 3.93 per cent in May, mainly due to higher prices of food items, according to government data released on Monday.
10. Day 24 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters 16th day; 'lives at stake', says Dipke
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since his indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar began, and his blood glucose level has dropped to 67 mg/dL, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Monday, with its founder Abhijeet Dipke urging the Centre to address the protesters' demands as "lives are at stake".
11. Police's illegal entry into woman's bedroom, phone seizure intrusion into her privacy: Bombay HC
In a stern reminder that investigative powers cannot be exercised arbitrarily, the Bombay High Court has ruled that entering a woman's bedroom and forcibly seizing her mobile phone without following statutory legal procedures constitutes a "serious intrusion" into her privacy and dignity.