Karisal writer, Sahitya Akademi awardee Poomani passes away; CM Vijay announces State honours

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced that the writer would be accorded full State honors during his funeral.

Poomani received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his acclaimed novel Agnaadi, an epic that traces the lives of marginalized communities, particularly the Pallar and Vannar communities, against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's social and political history.

Spanning from the 19th century to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, the novel explores caste relations, agrarian life, the rise of the matchbox industry, the conversion of Dalit communities to Christianity and the influence of the Ettayapuram Zamindari.