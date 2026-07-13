Karisal writer, Sahitya Akademi awardee Poomani passes away; CM Vijay announces State honours

CHENNAI: Renowned Karisal writer and Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Poomani alias Pulithurai Manickavasagam passed away at Kovilpatti on Sunday (July 12) night. He was 79.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced that the writer would be accorded full State honors during his funeral.
Poomani received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his acclaimed novel Agnaadi, an epic that traces the lives of marginalized communities, particularly the Pallar and Vannar communities, against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's social and political history.
Spanning from the 19th century to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, the novel explores caste relations, agrarian life, the rise of the matchbox industry, the conversion of Dalit communities to Christianity and the influence of the Ettayapuram Zamindari.
One of Tamil literature's most celebrated writers, Poomani's works vividly portrayed the lives, struggles and culture of the Karisal (arid) region of southern Tamil Nadu.
His novel Vekkai was adapted into the critically acclaimed Tamil film Asuran, starring Dhanush and directed by Vetrimaaran. His other notable works include Vayiru and Reethi.
A retired employee of the Department of Posts, Poomani was inspired by celebrated writer Ki Rajanarayanan to pursue literary writing and went on to become one of Tamil's foremost contemporary authors.
According to his family, the last rites will be held at Bharathi Nagar in Kovilpatti on Monday (July 13) evening. In accordance with the Chief Minister's announcement, the Tamil Nadu government will accord full State honors during his final journey.