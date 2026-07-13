DVAC chief Arun transferred; IG Maheshwari takes charge

Days later, he was back in the news when the Madras High Court expressed strong displeasure over the detention of a real estate developer involved in forging signatures and cheating house buyers under the Goondas Act. Arun had defended his decision, taken in his capacity as Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that the realtor had cheated hundreds of homebuyers of crores of rupees. The former top cop also alleged that misleading information was being posted about him on social media.

The issue then escalated after a Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan criticised officials for making a court bailiff wait for over two hours to serve summons on Arun. After this, a DVAC staffer apologised, claiming that Arun had been in a confidential meeting.

(With inputs from Bureau)