DVAC chief Arun transferred; IG Maheshwari takes charge

CHENNAI: In a surprise move, ADGP A Arun has been shifted from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and posted as Director of Police Academy.
As per a government order issued on Monday evening, IG C Maheshwari will now head the DVAC.
On May 25, former Chennai Police Commissioner Arun, who had been on compulsory wait, was appointed ADGP and Director of the DVAC in Chennai after the vacant DGP/Director post was downgraded for the appointment.
Days later, he was back in the news when the Madras High Court expressed strong displeasure over the detention of a real estate developer involved in forging signatures and cheating house buyers under the Goondas Act. Arun had defended his decision, taken in his capacity as Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that the realtor had cheated hundreds of homebuyers of crores of rupees. The former top cop also alleged that misleading information was being posted about him on social media.
The issue then escalated after a Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan criticised officials for making a court bailiff wait for over two hours to serve summons on Arun. After this, a DVAC staffer apologised, claiming that Arun had been in a confidential meeting.
(With inputs from Bureau)