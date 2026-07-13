Telangana: POCSO case accused who allegedly killed 6 people dies by suicide

P Rajkumar, a farmer who was an accused in a POCSO case, had allegedly murdered six persons--including a minor girl and two members of the family that had filed the complaint against him besides his wife and two children on the night of July 10.

Some residents alerted the police on ‘Dial 100’ after noticing the body in an area under Kothur police station limits on Monday, a senior police official told PTI.

“His body has been found. One bottle of insecticide/pesticide was found beside the body. We are assuming he consumed it because froth was seen in his mouth,” the official said.

A police team went to the spot and informed his family members, who identified the body to be that of Rajkumar, the official further said.