Jharkhand man stabs, strangles 12-year-old nephew over suspicion of his mother practising witchcraft

PALAMU: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 12-year-old nephew in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday by stabbing and strangling him over suspicion that the child's mother was practising witchcraft, as a result of which his wife was experiencing miscarriages, police said.
The accused, Anil Baitha, has been arrested, they said.
The incident took place early this morning in Rabda village in Chainpur police station area when the victim was near his house. His uncle arrived at the spot, stabbed him with a knife, and then strangled him, a senior police officer said.
"The accused murdered the boy over superstition... He suspected that the victim's mother practised witchcraft, because of which he was not being able to become a father as his wife was experiencing miscarriages. We have arrested the accused and he has confessed to the crime," Chainpur police station officer-in-charge Lalji told PTI.
The deceased boy has been identified as Roshan Baitha. His body was sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination, the officer said.
The knife used in the crime is yet to be seized. The accused has been booked under sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, he added.