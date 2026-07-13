Jharkhand man stabs, strangles 12-year-old nephew over suspicion of his mother practising witchcraft

"The accused murdered the boy over superstition... He suspected that the victim's mother practised witchcraft, because of which he was not being able to become a father as his wife was experiencing miscarriages. We have arrested the accused and he has confessed to the crime," Chainpur police station officer-in-charge Lalji told PTI.

The deceased boy has been identified as Roshan Baitha. His body was sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

The knife used in the crime is yet to be seized. The accused has been booked under sections of BNS and further investigation is underway, he added.