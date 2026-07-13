Day 24 of CJP protest: Wangchuk loses 8.2 kg as fast enters 16th day; 'lives at stake', says Dipke

"Day 16 of Wangchuk's hunger strike. I request the government not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here," Dipke said in a post on X.

"Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course. All we are asking for is accountability," he added.

On the day, an AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi visited the protest site and expressed solidarity with the agitation, according to the CJP.