What are the top headlines of today, July 11, 2026 ?

1) TN govt empowers Geology Dept to regulate transport of M-Sand, rough stone to other states

In a move aimed at ensuring adequate availability of construction materials within the state, the Tamil Nadu government has amended the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, empowering the Director of Geology and Mining to regulate the transport of rough stone and allied products to neighbouring states, including by imposing a temporary ban.

2) 8 Tamils among 15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat capsize incident

Eight of the 15 Indian tourists who died in a boat capsize tragedy were from Tamil Nadu, according to a survivor who spoke to Thanthi TV. Strong winds reportedly caused the vessel to overturn.

3) West Bengal CM hands over job letter, Rs 25 lakh cheque to kin of man lynched after girl's rape, murder

4) ED attaches fresh assets worth over Rs 1,000 cr in probe against Reliance Anil Ambani Group

5) Man accused in POCSO case kills six people, including family and complainants in Telangana

A 35-year-old man, an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people, including his two children and three members of the family that filed a complaint against him in neighbouring Rangareddy district, police said on Saturday.

6) Pak PM holds talks with Iran, Qatar leaders to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.

7) 88 terrorists killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in Pakistan's Balochistan

At least 88 terrorists were killed in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province since the launch of a major anti-terror operation on July 5, the government said on Saturday.

8) India lose to dominant Colombia, settle for women's compound team silver in Archery

9) Sarvesh becomes first Indian high jumper to finish in top-three in DL with 3rd place in Monaco

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history by becoming the first Indian high jumper to finish on the podium at a Diamond League meet, claiming third place on his debut in Monaco and joining an exclusive four-member club of Indian achievers.

10) Govt mandates licensing for medicinal formulations with over 12% alcohol