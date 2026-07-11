Pak PM holds talks with Iran, Qatar leaders to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations

The talks were held on Friday night as efforts picked up pace to mend the broken peace bridge between the warring sides after the recent escalation and attacks on the rival targets.

In his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed “deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region” and underscored the urgent need to “restore regional peace and stability,” according to a statement by the PM Office.

He urged parties to “exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months”.

Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.