88 terrorists killed in ongoing anti-terror operation in Pakistan's Balochistan

Nine terrorists were killed in the past 24 hours, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

“The total number of terrorists killed since July 5 in Operation Shaban has reached 88,” he said.

The military, paramilitary Rangers and the Frontier Corps are participating in the ongoing operation, which has involved both ground and air offensives against the militants.

The operation was launched after insurgents carried out several coordinated attacks across Balochistan on July 5.