Man accused in POCSO case kills six people, including family and complainants in Telangana

Rajkumar, subsequently, went to his house, which is about 250 meters from the lake, and killed his wife (in her 30s) and his two sons, aged four and one-and-a-half-year-old, who were all asleep, the Commissioner said.

The man was booked under POCSO Act for stalking and harassing the minor girl in May this year, based on the complaint filed by the girl's family. He had recently secured anticipatory bail in the case, police said.

The accused used a sickle and a knife to stab the victims and slit their throats.