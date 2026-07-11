TN govt empowers Geology Dept to regulate transport of M-Sand, rough stone to other states

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at ensuring adequate availability of construction materials within the state, the Tamil Nadu government has amended the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011, empowering the Director of Geology and Mining to regulate the transport of rough stone and allied products to neighbouring states, including by imposing a temporary ban.
The amendment, notified through the government order of the Natural Resources Department on July 9, inserts a new Rule 3-A under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
Under the new provision, the Director of Geology and Mining will regulate the transport of rough stone, including khandas and boulders, as well as size-reduced materials such as M-Sand, metal jelly, ballast, millstones, hand chakais, and building and road construction stones across the Tamil Nadu border to other states. The rule empowers the Director to impose a temporary ban on the movement of these materials outside the state whenever necessary to ensure their adequate availability within Tamil Nadu.
The amendment comes at a time when the newly elected TVK government has been stepping up measures to regulate the mining sector and address concerns over the availability and pricing of construction materials. In last two months, the government has intensified action against illegal mining amid concerns over supply disruptions and rising prices of M-Sand and blue metal.