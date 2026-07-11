TN govt empowers Geology Dept to regulate transport of M-Sand, rough stone to other states

The amendment, notified through the government order of the Natural Resources Department on July 9, inserts a new Rule 3-A under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Under the new provision, the Director of Geology and Mining will regulate the transport of rough stone, including khandas and boulders, as well as size-reduced materials such as M-Sand, metal jelly, ballast, millstones, hand chakais, and building and road construction stones across the Tamil Nadu border to other states. The rule empowers the Director to impose a temporary ban on the movement of these materials outside the state whenever necessary to ensure their adequate availability within Tamil Nadu.