8 Tamils among 15 Indians dead in Vietnam boat capsize tragedy; Lava Mobiles' staffers too among affected

CHENNAI: Eight of the 15 Indian tourists who died in a boat capsize tragedy were from Tamil Nadu, according to a survivor who spoke to Thanthi TV. Strong winds reportedly caused the vessel to overturn.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday (July 11). Fifteen Indian tourists were killed, while 18 survivors were taken to hospitals in Vietnam for treatment. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

DT Next has learnt that many of the tourists were mobile phone traders from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who were on an incentive trip organised by a private mobile phone company in recognition of their sales performance.

In a post on X, Lava Mobiles said the incident involved some of its employees and channel partners who were among those affected.