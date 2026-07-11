8 Tamils among 15 Indians dead in Vietnam boat capsize tragedy; Lava Mobiles' staffers too among affected

CHENNAI: Eight of the 15 Indian tourists who died in a boat capsize tragedy were from Tamil Nadu, according to a survivor who spoke to Thanthi TV. Strong winds reportedly caused the vessel to overturn.
The incident occurred at around 10.30 am near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday (July 11). Fifteen Indian tourists were killed, while 18 survivors were taken to hospitals in Vietnam for treatment. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.
DT Next has learnt that many of the tourists were mobile phone traders from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who were on an incentive trip organised by a private mobile phone company in recognition of their sales performance.
In a post on X, Lava Mobiles said the incident involved some of its employees and channel partners who were among those affected.
The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port when it capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, throwing everyone on board into the sea, according to Vietnamese news portal VN Express International.
Citing initial information from authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the news portal said nearby tourist boats rushed to assist before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.
Meanwhile, according to Thanthi TV, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated measures to establish contact between the rescued passengers and their families and is closely monitoring the situation.
Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.
The Indian mission in a post on X said control rooms have been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance.
The first control room can be reached at: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14 and +84 33 452 0414.
The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: +84 91 308 9165.
(With PTI, Bureau inputs)