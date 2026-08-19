What are the top headlines of today, August 19, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 19, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN Collegiate Education Directorate rolls back order barring students from Left, CJP protests
The Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday has withdrawn an order issued on Monday directing government college principals to prevent students from participating in protests organised by the CJP and Left parties, following strong criticism of the move.
2. TN Assembly: Annual coverage under CM Health Insurance hiked to Rs 25 lakh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced an increase in the annual coverage under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.
3. CM Vijay announces hike in milk procurement price
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a hike in the procurement price of Aavin milk from Rs 38 to Rs 41 per litre.
4. CM Vijay announces cars, Rs 75K monthly allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced that all MLAs in the State will be provided with cars to help them carry out constituency and public service activities without interruption.
5. TASMAC to introduce fast scanner system for Rs 10 empty bottle refund
TASMAC is set to introduce a new system to collect empty liquor bottles directly from vehicles at select liquor shops and refund the Rs 10 deposit using a device called a ‘Fast Scanner’.
6. Nine die in Kolkata hotel fire; Bengal minister says Bangladeshis among those dead
At least nine people, including a four-year-old child, died and six were injured in an early Wednesday fire at a dingy five-storey building on Mirza Galib Street in central Kolkata that housed several hotels, police said.
7. Successful candidates enter Jharkhand secretariat campus protesting exam cancellations
8. Gold mine collapses in Central African Republic, killing at least 30 miners
9. One dead, five injured as truck's gas cylinder explodes at CNG station in Delhi
10. Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 24
Pakistan on Wednesday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until September 24, according to the country's airports authority.