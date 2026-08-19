What are the top headlines of today, August 19, 2026 ?

1. TN Collegiate Education Directorate rolls back order barring students from Left, CJP protests

The Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday has withdrawn an order issued on Monday directing government college principals to prevent students from participating in protests organised by the CJP and Left parties, following strong criticism of the move.

2. TN Assembly: Annual coverage under CM Health Insurance hiked to Rs 25 lakh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced an increase in the annual coverage under Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

3. CM Vijay announces hike in milk procurement price

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced a hike in the procurement price of Aavin milk from Rs 38 to Rs 41 per litre.

4. CM Vijay announces cars, Rs 75K monthly allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced that all MLAs in the State will be provided with cars to help them carry out constituency and public service activities without interruption.

5. TASMAC to introduce fast scanner system for Rs 10 empty bottle refund

TASMAC is set to introduce a new system to collect empty liquor bottles directly from vehicles at select liquor shops and refund the Rs 10 deposit using a device called a ‘Fast Scanner’.