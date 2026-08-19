CM Vijay announces hike in milk procurement price

The milk procured through the primary milk cooperative societies of state-owned Aavin would be increased from Rs 38 to Rs 41, and it will include a government incentive of Rs 3 per litre. The move will benefit over 3.16 lakh milk producers, the chief minister said, making an announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly.

The gesture will entail the state government an additional expenditure of Rs 30 crore per month, Vijay said, flaying the previous DMK regime for not making any effort to hike the procurement price.