Tamil Nadu: Collegiate Education Directorate withdraws order barring students from protests

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Collegiate Education on Wednesday has withdrawn an order issued on Monday directing government college principals to prevent students from participating in protests organised by the CJP and Left parties, following strong criticism of the move.
The circular was issued following a law and order review meeting held in July, where it was decided to improve coordination among the School Education Department, Higher Education Department and Police Department to prevent untoward incidents.
Based on the decision, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education had issued instructions to principals of government colleges. The circular directed them to prevent students from participating in protests organised by the CJP and Left parties and to monitor students in this regard.
The order came under criticism, with questions being raised over the directive to monitor students' participation in political protests.
Following the criticism, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has now announced that the order issued by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has been withdrawn.