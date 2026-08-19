Nine die in Kolkata hotel fire; Bengal minister says Bangladeshis among those dead

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 1.45 am. Police and Disaster Management Department personnel reached the spot for the rescue operation.

According to a senior official, 80 people have been rescued from the five-storey building.

Speaking to PTI, Fire Department Minister Kaushik Chowdhury said the identities of those killed are yet to be established. The deceased include both Indians and Bangladeshi nationals, he said after visiting the site.

"We are trying to establish their identities. The situation inside this building is very bad. There are several hotels inside this building. I am shocked to see what was going on here," Chowdhury said.