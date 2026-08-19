CM Vijay announces cars, Rs 75K monthly allowance for all Tamil Nadu MLAs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced that all MLAs in the State will be provided with cars to help them carry out constituency and public service activities without interruption.
Making the announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly, Vijay said the move was aimed at enabling legislators to continue their public work and constituency visits more effectively.
Under the new arrangement, every MLA will also receive a monthly car allowance of Rs 75,000. In addition, Rs 25,000 per month will be provided to each MLA to appoint an assistant and pay their salary.
The announcement comes days after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MLA Jyothimani had reportedly sought a car to help her carry out constituency-related work.
The Chief Minister said the facilities would be extended to all MLAs to support them in continuing their responsibilities and serving people without disruption.