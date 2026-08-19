Tamil Nadu

TASMAC to introduce fast scanner system for Rs 10 empty bottle refund

The amount can be refunded by returning the empty bottle to the store where it was purchased or to authorised collection centres
TASMAC's new fast scanner system
TASMAC's new fast scanner systemManivasagan M
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CHENNAI: TASMAC is set to introduce a new system to collect empty liquor bottles directly from vehicles at select liquor shops and refund the Rs 10 deposit using a device called a ‘Fast Scanner’.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, under the existing empty bottle return scheme, a Rs 10 deposit is collected for each liquor bottle. The amount can be refunded by returning the empty bottle to the store where it was purchased or to authorised collection centres.

Manivasagan M

How will TASMAC's fast scanner system work

Under the new system, an employee stationed in a vehicle with a scanner will scan the sticker on the empty bottle when it is returned. The bottle will then be collected and Rs 10 refunded to the customer.

It is estimated that up to 8,000 bottles can be returned through this method in a day.

TASMAC's new fast scanner system
How to order liquor on TASMAC's new online portal

Why is TASMAC's new system being introduced?

Most TASMAC shops operate in limited spaces, making it difficult to install automated bottle collection machines. Hence, the Fast Scanner system is being considered for shops that sell liquor worth more than Rs 10 lakh a day but have limited space.

Manivasagan M

Where has TASMAC's fast scanner system been tested?

The Fast Scanner system has been installed on a trial basis at one liquor shop each in Thiruvallikeni and Egmore in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the empty bottles collected through the vehicles will be handed over to contractors appointed by TASMAC.

TASMAC
empty liquor bottles
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