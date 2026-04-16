What are the top headlines of April 16, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top seven headlines of the day (April 16, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Three Bills to tweak women's quota law, set up delimitation panel introduced in Lok Sabha
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.
2) Women's quota law: PM Modi urges opposition not to give 'political colour'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the opposition not to give a political colour to the government's bills for implementation of the women's reservation law and cautioned that they should be mindful that those who had opposed this in the past had suffered badly in elections.
3) CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi and DMK cadre burn Delimitation Bill copies
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday intensified its protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, with party functionaries burning copies of the proposed bill and raising black flags across Tamil Nadu.
4) TVK manifesto promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid, interest free-loans for women, and AI-led governance
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday eveninf unveiled the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining welfare schemes, technology-driven governance and sector-specific initiatives.
5) Sudan enters fourth year of war as officials lament 'abandoned crisis'
Famine. Massacres. And now badly needed food and other supplies are under strain. Sudan on Wednesday entered a fourth year of war that's been called an “abandoned crisis”, as a new Middle East conflict throws into shadow the fighting that has forced 13 million people to flee their homes.
6) Pakistan's army chief to meet Iranian officials in Tehran to push new US-Iran talks
Pakistan's army chief is set to meet with Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions in the Middle East and arrange a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after almost seven weeks of war.
7) Russian missiles, drones bombard Ukraine in hours-long attack, killing at least 16
Russia hammered civilian areas of Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in an attack that stretched for hours from daytime into the night, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 80 others as terrified residents cowered in their homes, officials said Thursday.
8) CSK's Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of IPL due to injury
Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of the IPL due to a quadriceps injury.