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DMK burns copy of delimitation bill, raises black flags across State

DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi and other functionaries staged a similar protest at Anna Arivalayam, burning copies of the proposed bill with holding black flags
M K Stalin
M K Stalin X
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CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday intensified its protest against the proposed delimitation exercise, with party functionaries burning copies of the proposed bill and raising black flags across Tamil Nadu.

Leading the protest, M K Stalin, Chief Minister and DMK president, burnt a copy of the bill during his election campaign at Namakkal, along with Minister Mathiventhan and other party leaders. He later hoisted a black flag and raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government, reiterating the party’s opposition to the exercise.

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In Chennai, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi and other functionaries staged a similar protest at Anna Arivalayam, burning copies of the proposed bill with holding black flags.

Party cadres and leaders organised protests in several districts, responding to the DMK leadership’s call to oppose what it has termed an unjust delimitation exercise.

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