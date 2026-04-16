Women's quota law: PM urges opposition not to give 'political colour'

Allaying fears on delimitation, he assured that no injustice will be done to any state - from east to west and north to south.

Intervening in the debate in Lok Sabha on the three bills moved to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, Modi said if all sides support the bills, it will not go in favour of politics of any one side but would be in favour of the country.

"Since women's reservation came into discussion, those who opposed this in the past, were not forgiven by the women of the country and they ended up badly in the elections that followed," Modi said.