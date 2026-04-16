Sudan enters fourth year of war as officials lament 'abandoned crisis'

Numbers tell a tale of pain

At least 59,000 people have been killed. At least 6,000 died over three days as the RSF rampaged through the Darfur outpost of el-Fasher in October, according to the United Nations, with UN-backed experts concluding that the offensive bore “the defining characteristics of genocide”.

More than 11,000 people have gone missing over the course of the war, the Red Cross says.

The war has pushed parts of Sudan into famine. The number of people with severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous and deadly kind, is expected to increase to 800,000, the world's foremost experts on food security, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, said in February.

About 34 million people, or almost two out of three Sudanese, need assistance, the UN says.

Only 63 per cent of health facilities remain fully or partially functional amid disease outbreaks, including cholera, according to the World Health Organisation.

At a centre for malnourished children in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, health staff weighed crying babies and fed some through a tube in their nose.

The number of severely malnourished children entering the 16-bed centre has doubled since the war began, to 60 a week, staff said. Several children often must share a mattress.

“I don't know what will happen in the coming days,” Dr. Osman Karrar said.

Now fuel prices in Sudan have increased by more than 24 per cent because of the Iran war and its effects on shipping, driving up food prices.

“A plea from me: Please don't call this the forgotten crisis. I'm referring to this as an abandoned crisis,” the top UN official in Sudan, Denise Brown, said Monday, criticising the international community for failing to focus on ending the fighting.