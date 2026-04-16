Three Bills to tweak women's quota law, set up delimitation panel introduced in Lok Sabha

Congress' K C Venugopal questioned why the proposed changes in the women's quota law were not incorporated when it was passed earlier by Parliament.

"Bills to tweak the women's quota law and set up a delimitation panel are anti-constitutional," he said.

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rush to introduce the bills.

"We support women's quota in legislature but why not hold a census?" he asked.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back, saying the Census 2027 is on and the Centre has also decided to go for caste enumeration, but reservation based on religion is "unconstitutional".

DMK members dressed in black clothes in the Lok Sabha to protest amendments to the women's reservation law.

"We favour the 2023 women's quota law, but the present Bill is aimed at delimitation," DMK's T R Baalu said.

RSP's N K Premchandran opposed the women's quota law amendment, saying it is not meant for reservation but delimitation.