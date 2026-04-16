HIGHLIGHTS | TVK manifesto promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid, interest free-loans for women, and AI-led governance

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday eveninf unveiled the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining welfare schemes, technology-driven governance and sector-specific initiatives.
The manifesto focuses on financial assistance, employment, agriculture, and AI-led systems, while promising a “drug-free Tamil Nadu” and an expanded social safety net.
Financial assistance & welfare
Rs 2,500 monthly support for housewives
Rs 4,000 unemployment aid for graduates; Rs 2,500 for diploma holders
Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 internship stipend
Rs 18,000 support for employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth
Rs 3,000 monthly support for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities
Pension coverage extended to 15 lakh beneficiaries
Interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women
Marriage assistance: one sovereign gold and one silk saree for poor brides
Free house pattas on government land
Free health check-ups and affordable medicines
Cancer health insurance coverage
200 units of free electricity per household
100% access to pump water
Six free LPG cylinders annually
AI-based model for competitive exam preparation
Focus on AI-driven governance
Implementation of old government job schemes
Support measures for IT sector employees
6–12 free residential schools
50% debt relief for farmers owning over 5 acres
Solar panel initiatives
Minimum support price (MSP) for fisheries
Rs 27,000 support during lean season
Rs 25 lakh insurance coverage
Rs 18,000 salary for anganwadi workers
Rs 10,000 salary for sanitation workers
Rs 15 lakh benefit for government employees with over 20 years of service
“Drug-free Tamil Nadu” initiative
Target to build a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036
Rs 15,000 crore safety net for MSMEs