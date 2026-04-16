Politics

HIGHLIGHTS | TVK manifesto promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid, interest free-loans for women, and AI-led governance

The manifesto focuses on financial assistance, employment, agriculture, and AI-led systems, while promising a “drug-free Tamil Nadu” and an expanded social safety net
TVK chief Vijay
TVK chief VijayVideograb
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CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday eveninf unveiled the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining welfare schemes, technology-driven governance and sector-specific initiatives.

The manifesto focuses on financial assistance, employment, agriculture, and AI-led systems, while promising a “drug-free Tamil Nadu” and an expanded social safety net.

Here are TVK's key promises:

Financial assistance & welfare

  • Rs 2,500 monthly support for housewives

  • Rs 4,000 unemployment aid for graduates; Rs 2,500 for diploma holders

  • Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 internship stipend

  • Rs 18,000 support for employment opportunities for 5 lakh youth

  • Rs 3,000 monthly support for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities

  • Pension coverage extended to 15 lakh beneficiaries

Women & social support

  • Interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women

  • Marriage assistance: one sovereign gold and one silk saree for poor brides

  • Free house pattas on government land

Healthcare

  • Free health check-ups and affordable medicines

  • Cancer health insurance coverage

Subsidies & basic services

  • 200 units of free electricity per household

  • 100% access to pump water

  • Six free LPG cylinders annually

Employment & governance

  • AI-based model for competitive exam preparation

  • Focus on AI-driven governance

  • Implementation of old government job schemes

  • Support measures for IT sector employees

Education

  • 6–12 free residential schools

Agriculture & allied sectors

  • 50% debt relief for farmers owning over 5 acres

  • Solar panel initiatives

  • Minimum support price (MSP) for fisheries

Fishermen welfare

  • Rs 27,000 support during lean season

  • Rs 25 lakh insurance coverage

Workers & staff welfare

  • Rs 18,000 salary for anganwadi workers

  • Rs 10,000 salary for sanitation workers

  • Rs 15 lakh benefit for government employees with over 20 years of service

Law & order

  • “Drug-free Tamil Nadu” initiative

Economic vision

  • Target to build a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036

  • Rs 15,000 crore safety net for MSMEs

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay
TVK manifesto

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