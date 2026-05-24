What are the top headlines for today, May 24, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 08 headlines of the day (May 24, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Youth stage ‘Cockroach’ rallies over unemployment
Youth groups organised rallies in Madurai and Coimbatore under the banner “Cockroach” to protest against unemployment, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, rising fuel prices, and corruption.
2. Eight drown while collecting mussels in river in Karnataka, CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium
Eight members of a family, including seven women, drowned while two others were reported missing after a group attempting to collect freshwater mussels was swept away by strong currents in the Tatte Hakkalu river in Uttara Kannada district, police sources said on Sunday.
3. Centre's move to take over Delhi Gymkhana Club leaves staff worried over jobs, future
Anxiety and uncertainty have gripped employees of the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club after the Centre instructed the club to vacate its premises by June 5, with several workers fearing loss of livelihood after decades of service to one of the capital's most prestigious institutions.
4. AIIMS Delhi team concludes 2nd autopsy of Twisha; funeral in evening, kin urge people to join
A four-member medical board from AIIMS Delhi will interact with the family of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma before conducting her second post-mortem examination in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.
5. 20 killed in Balochistan shuttle train explosion; banned outfit BLA claims responsibility
At least 20 people were killed and nearly 70 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a shuttle train in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, authorities said.
6. Suspect dead after opening fire near White House security checkpoint, Secret Service says
A man who opened fire Saturday near a White House security checkpoint is dead after being shot by officers who returned fire, the U.S. Secret Service said. It was the third incidence of gunfire in the vicinity of President Donald Trump in the past month.
7. 'Positive stride' taking place towards peace deal between Iran and the US: Iran's envoy to Pakistan
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said on Sunday that a “positive stride” was taking place, apparently towards a peace deal between his country and the US, following the latest mediatory efforts by Pakistan.
8. Feared Ladakh would become another Manipur, but recent MHA talks a positive shift: Wangchuk
The recent talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre marked a "positive step", activist Sonam Wangchuk said, though he cautioned that trust-building in the region remained incomplete, citing unresolved cases from last year's protests, seizure of personal devices and action against institutions linked to the movement.