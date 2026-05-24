Centre's move to take over Delhi Gymkhana Club leaves staff worried over jobs, future

"Many of us have spent over three decades here, while others have worked for 10 to 15 years. We do not know how we will sustain our families now," he said, adding that finding another job at this stage of life would be difficult for many workers.

Several staff members gathered at the Gymkhana Club on Sunday, demanding clarity on the situation.

A housekeeping staff member shared her distress, stating that she had spent her entire life working at the club and was now facing the possibility of losing both her home and job within days.

"I am old now and have dedicated my entire life to this work. Our 'jhuggi' is also set to be demolished on May 26. First, our home, and now our job — how are we going to survive?" she said tearfully.

She added that the workers would be willing to move wherever the club might be relocated in the future.

Retired General P K Sehgal, a member of the club since 1972, described it as one of Delhi's most prestigious clubs and expressed concern over the uncertainty faced by the workers.