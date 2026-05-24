Eight drown while collecting mussels in river in Karnataka, CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

“During the process, they allegedly moved deeper into the river without accurately assessing the water level. When the water flow suddenly increased, one or two persons were swept away." Several others then jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue those struggling in the water, leading to more people being caught in the strong current.

Police sources said eight bodies had been recovered so far, while two others remained missing.

The deceased have been identified as Umesh Manjunath Naik (40), Laxmi Mahadev Naik (42), Laxmi Jattappa Naik (30), Laxmi Appanna Naik (60), Laxmi Shivaram Naik (49), Jyoti Mastamma Naik (34), Malati Naik (38) and Mastamma Naik (60).