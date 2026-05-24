'Positive stride' taking place towards peace deal between Iran and the US: Iran's envoy to Pakistan

He also expressed his hope that the “sincere efforts of the Pakistani government and Army”, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, for the “initiative of mediation”, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, for their “sincere diplomatic efforts, will lead to lasting peace in the region”.

He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan and its leadership by saying: “On my behalf, I extend my sincere and wholehearted gratitude to all of them for their sincere endeavours”.

The statement came after the Pakistan Army announced that the army chief successfully completed his visit to Iran, which aimed at bringing an end to the conflict.