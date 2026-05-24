Youth stage ‘Cockroach’ rallies over unemployment

The protests were coordinated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Participants demanded employment opportunities for youths and accessible education for all.

In Madurai, the rally began near the Gandhi Museum and proceeded to the Tamukkam Grounds. A large number of youth participated, carrying placards featuring cockroach symbols and raising slogans against corruption and unemployment.

In Coimbatore, youths wearing cockroach masks took part in a procession organised by the DYFI district unit. The rally started near the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Sidhapudur, Gandhipuram, and concluded near the Gandhipuram bus stand. Police personnel were deployed for security arrangements.