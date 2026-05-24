Youth stage ‘Cockroach’ rallies over unemployment

COIMBATORE: Youth groups organised rallies in Madurai and Coimbatore under the banner “Cockroach” to protest against unemployment, alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, rising fuel prices, and corruption.
The protests were coordinated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Participants demanded employment opportunities for youths and accessible education for all.
In Madurai, the rally began near the Gandhi Museum and proceeded to the Tamukkam Grounds. A large number of youth participated, carrying placards featuring cockroach symbols and raising slogans against corruption and unemployment.
In Coimbatore, youths wearing cockroach masks took part in a procession organised by the DYFI district unit. The rally started near the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Sidhapudur, Gandhipuram, and concluded near the Gandhipuram bus stand. Police personnel were deployed for security arrangements.
Organisers said the protests were aimed at drawing the Union government’s attention to issues such as unemployment, alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, and rising petrol and diesel prices. They also demanded educational rights and action against corruption.
The organisers further stated that the “Cockroach” identity emerged after recent remarks by the Chief Justice of India comparing youths to “cockroaches and parasites”. Following this, a satirical social media campaign named Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gained traction online, especially among Gen Z users.
According to organisers, youth facing unemployment and livelihood challenges across the country have started identifying themselves with the symbol as a form of protest.