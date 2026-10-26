DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 26, 2026?

1) CCB arrests Anbil Mahesh after HC rejects bail plea in Rs 100-crore pvt school fraud case
Anil Mahesh, former School Education Minister, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Monday evening (October 26) in the alleged Rs 100-crore corruption case involving renewal of licenses to private schools in Tamil Nadu. He was arrested at an apartment in Chennai’s Aminjikarai after Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea earlier in the day.
2) Cyclonic storm 'Arnab' to cross Andhra Pradesh-Yanam coast as very severe storm by October 28: IMD
A deep depression over the East Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved southeastward at 5 kmph, centring 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Moving west-northwestward, it is forecast to intensify into Cyclone Arnab over the East Central and West Central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning (October 26).
3) 14 killed in lightning strikes, tourist entry barred to hill stations as rains batter TN
Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday said 14 people have died due to lightning strikes since the onset of the Northeast monsoon, even as intensifying rains triggered red alerts and prompted authorities to bar tourist entry to major hill stations.
4) Kanimozhi condemns TVK-led govt over college student’s murder in Thoothukudi
DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi has condemned the TVK government over the alleged deterioration in law and order following the hacking to death of a 20-year-old college student in Thoothukudi district.
5) 'Part of political process': SC junks plea against 6 AIADMK MLAs who defected to TVK
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against six AIADMK MLAs who voluntarily resigned from their seats after voting against the party whip and subsequently joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
6) Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court here on Monday in a defamation case related to his remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.
7) Kerala HC stays order to lodge FIR against former CM Vijayan, kin in CMRL case
The Kerala High Court on Monday stayed a single judge order directing the registration of an FIR against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin in the alleged CMRL bribery case.
8) BJP holds nationwide protests over Kharge's remarks against PM Modi, demands apology
9) Tell Modi to sack Gyanesh Kumar, protests will stop in 30 seconds: Rahul to traders
Days after a traders' body urged him to postpone INDIA bloc's November 1 rally against "vote chori", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the traders to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "sack accused no. 4", Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and said the protests will then stop in 30 seconds.
10) Govt amends motor vehicle rules to permit pure ethanol flex-fuel vehicles
The Road Transport Ministry on Monday notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, allowing flex-fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100 (nearly pure ethanol).
11) Lula is declared winner of Brazil's election as Bolsonaro rejects results
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, was reelected Sunday in a result that provides relief to critics of widening US influence in Latin America.
12) UN-commissioned experts say Gaza ceasefire has not stopped Israel from committing genocide
A ceasefire agreement in Gaza has not stopped what a group of independent experts commissioned by the UN say is genocide carried out by Israel in the territory, the team said in a new report Monday. They also accused Israeli forces of crimes against humanity, including torture and rape, in the West Bank.